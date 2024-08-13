(BIVN) – The University of Hawaiʻi has set another extramural funding record.

During a Monday press conference, school officials joined top elected officials to announce that the University has recieved $615.7 million in fiscal year 2024 (FY 2024). It is the third consecutive year that UH has topped half a billion dollars in funding. It is $99.8 million, or a 19.3% increase, over last year’s total.

The University noted that on Hawaiʻi island, UH Hilo was awarded $2.3 million of a first-of-its-kind, $6.6 million grant by the U.S. Department of Education to establish a National Native American Language Resource Center. The U.S. Department of Education also awarded the Office of Indigenous Knowledge and Innovation $1 million for an Indigenous Data Hub in Kohala, Hawai‘i.

“We have talked for decades about diversifying Hawai‘i’s economy and it makes me so proud to see that the University of Hawai‘i is doing it,” said Governor Josh Green. “Three consecutive years of topping half a billion dollars in extramural funding and this year, setting a record of $615.7M, is incredible. Having the best and the brightest researchers at UH boosts our state’s economy and provides access to valuable insight and expertise in dealing with problems facing our community, like COVID-19, climate change, conservation and renewable energy. It also demonstrates to our young people, considering their futures, that coming to UH and staying in Hawai‘i to advance their careers is indeed an option.”

From the University of Hawaiʻi:

“Setting back-to-back-to-back records in extramural funding is truly an impressive achievement for the University of Hawaiʻi and our state,” said UH Vice President for Research and Innovation Vassilis L. Syrmos. “Our faculty, staff and students have once again answered the call with their hard work and dedication to grow the UH research enterprise, and at the same time, helping us to serve as a major contributor to Hawaiʻi’s economy.” Syrmos noted that UH research expenditures contribute to Hawaiʻi’s economy through business sales, employee earnings, state tax revenue and job creation; and serves as the main component in the diversification of the state’s economy.