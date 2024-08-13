(BIVN) – The University of Hawaiʻi has set another extramural funding record.
During a Monday press conference, school officials joined top elected officials to announce that the University has recieved $615.7 million in fiscal year 2024 (FY 2024). It is the third consecutive year that UH has topped half a billion dollars in funding. It is $99.8 million, or a 19.3% increase, over last year’s total.
The University noted that on Hawaiʻi island, UH Hilo was awarded $2.3 million of a first-of-its-kind, $6.6 million grant by the U.S. Department of Education to establish a National Native American Language Resource Center. The U.S. Department of Education also awarded the Office of Indigenous Knowledge and Innovation $1 million for an Indigenous Data Hub in Kohala, Hawai‘i.
“We have talked for decades about diversifying Hawai‘i’s economy and it makes me so proud to see that the University of Hawai‘i is doing it,” said Governor Josh Green. “Three consecutive years of topping half a billion dollars in extramural funding and this year, setting a record of $615.7M, is incredible. Having the best and the brightest researchers at UH boosts our state’s economy and provides access to valuable insight and expertise in dealing with problems facing our community, like COVID-19, climate change, conservation and renewable energy. It also demonstrates to our young people, considering their futures, that coming to UH and staying in Hawai‘i to advance their careers is indeed an option.”
From the University of Hawaiʻi:
“Setting back-to-back-to-back records in extramural funding is truly an impressive achievement for the University of Hawaiʻi and our state,” said UH Vice President for Research and Innovation Vassilis L. Syrmos. “Our faculty, staff and students have once again answered the call with their hard work and dedication to grow the UH research enterprise, and at the same time, helping us to serve as a major contributor to Hawaiʻi’s economy.”
Syrmos noted that UH research expenditures contribute to Hawaiʻi’s economy through business sales, employee earnings, state tax revenue and job creation; and serves as the main component in the diversification of the state’s economy.
Based on the findings of a 2021 economic impact report published by the UH Economic Research Organization, $615 million in extramural funding is estimated to generate $947 million in total business sales, $434 million in employee earnings and $53 million in state tax revenue, and is currently supporting over 10,000 jobs (UH and RCUH employees)
“This steadily increasing investment in UH by external organizations, now totaling well over $1.5 billion dollars in the past three years, demonstrates global recognition of the greatness of Hawaiʻi’s public higher education system,” said UH President David Lassner. “Every one of these dollars is a testament to the intellectual capacity and capability of our entire UH community to address the challenges and opportunities facing Hawaiʻi and our planet.”
UH Mānoa, UH’s flagship university, led the extramural award amounts this year with $464.9 million. The UH System brought in $71.2 million, UH Community Colleges totaled $51.1 million, UH Hilo received $22.6 million and UH West Oʻahu totaled $5.9 million.
“State appropriations provide a foundation for the strong research enterprise that allows us to bring in even more resources, enabling us to do so much more for Hawaiʻi than we could do with General Funds and tuition alone,” said Lassner.
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
HONOLULU - The University of Hawaiʻi announced Monday that it has set another extramural funding record with $615.7 million in fiscal year 2024.