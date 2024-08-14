(BIVN) – Kīlauea is not erupting, and after a week of decreased seismicity at the Hawaiʻi island volcano, the number of earthquakes is now increasing beneath the upper and middle East Rift Zone.

The USGS Volcano Alert Level for Kīlauea remains at ADVISORY.

Inflation continues in the middle East Rift Zone, but at a lower rate than 7 microradians last week that prompted an information statement from the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.

Ground deformation signals indicate the center of deformation remains west of Puʻuʻōʻō, scientists say.

“Measurements from continuous gas monitoring stations downwind of Puʻuʻōʻō in the middle East Rift Zone – the site of 1983–2018 eruptive activity – remain below detection limits for SO2, indicating that SO2 emissions from this area are negligible,” the USGS HVO wrote on Tuesday. “Rates of seismicity and ground deformation beneath the lower East Rift Zone and Southwest Rift Zone remain low.”

From the August 13th analysis by HVO: