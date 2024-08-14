(BIVN) – Kīlauea is not erupting, and after a week of decreased seismicity at the Hawaiʻi island volcano, the number of earthquakes is now increasing beneath the upper and middle East Rift Zone.
The USGS Volcano Alert Level for Kīlauea remains at ADVISORY.
Inflation continues in the middle East Rift Zone, but at a lower rate than 7 microradians last week that prompted an information statement from the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.
Ground deformation signals indicate the center of deformation remains west of Puʻuʻōʻō, scientists say.
“Measurements from continuous gas monitoring stations downwind of Puʻuʻōʻō in the middle East Rift Zone – the site of 1983–2018 eruptive activity – remain below detection limits for SO2, indicating that SO2 emissions from this area are negligible,” the USGS HVO wrote on Tuesday. “Rates of seismicity and ground deformation beneath the lower East Rift Zone and Southwest Rift Zone remain low.”
From the August 13th analysis by HVO:
Pulses of earthquakes and ground deformation beneath Kīlauea’s upper East Rift Zone from July 22–25, 2024, represented stages of an intrusion between Pauahi Crater and Maunaulu. The intrusive event is over, and magma has been repressurizing the storage system beneath Halemaʻumaʻu and the south caldera region. MERZ earthquakes and ground deformation observed since the intrusion indicate that magma is accumulating beneath the ground in the area of Makaopuhi Crater and Napau Crater, a well-known magma storage region in Kīlauea’s remote middle East Rift Zone. Additional earthquake swarms may occur with little or no warning and result in either intrusion of additional magma or eruption of lava in these regions.
