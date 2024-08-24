(BIVN) – Hone has become a hurricane. The storm, now with maximum sustained winds near 75 mph, was 105 miles south of Hilo as of 11 p.m. Saturday evening, moving west at 12 mph. Heavy rain and strong winds are impacting areas of East Hawaiʻi and parts of Kohala.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 15 miles from the center of Hone, and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles, the Central Pacific Hurricane Center says.

A Tropical Storm Warning remains in effect for Hawaiʻi County, and a Flood Advisory has been issued for various locations. Tropical Storm conditions are expected on the Big Island through early Sunday, officials say. Winds are expected to be strongest downslope of higher terrain, over headlands, and through passes.

Officials report Kohala Mountain Road (Highway 250) is closed due to a downed tree at the 17 Mile Marker. Also, a large tree fell “and is completely obscuring traffic” just above the Mana Road on the Maunakea Access road.



The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense website is also reporting the closures of the following roads in Puna – North Kulani Road in Mountain View, 39th and Pohaku Street in Orchidland, 40th Street in Orchidland, and Koloa Maoli Road (C Road) in Hawaiian Acres – all due to “water on roadway”.

Ochiro Camp Road in Laupahoehoe was also closed due to flooding.

Forecasters expect 6 to 12 inches of rain “over mainly windward and southeast facing slopes of the Big Island, with locally higher amounts possible.”

From the Central Pacific Hurricane Center discusson posted at 11 p.m. HST: