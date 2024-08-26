(BIVN) – A Brown Water Advisory has been issued for the entire East Hawaiʻi shoreline; from ʻUpolu Point in North Kohala to Ka Lae in Kaʻū.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health advises beach goers “to stay out of waters when the water appears brown or murky,” especially following storms or heavy rain. Hurricane Hone soaked the windward side of the Big Island over the weekend as it passed to the south.

“After storms or heavy rain, the water may contain higher-than-normal pollutant levels,” the DOH Clean Water Branch said. “The Department recommends staying out of the water for 48-72 hours after the rain has stopped and after the beach has received full sunshine.”

The Department of Health also advises the public “to avoid swimming, wading in, or drinking water from any freshwater streams or ponds to prevent leptospirosis, a bacterial infection caused by the Leptospira bacteria.”

“If the water is brown, turn around,” health officials added.