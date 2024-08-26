(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense shared a morning update on roads and schools following the weekend impacts of Hurricane Hone.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Education reports Kaʻū High School, Pahala Elementary School, Naʻalehu Elementary School, and Volcano School of Arts & Sciences (both Volcano and in Mt. View campuses) are closed today.

Also, the Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation Highways Division reports Bayfront Highway in Hilo, and Highway 11 in Kaʻū near the 59 Mile Marker, are closed to traffic due to hazardous conditions.

The Hawaiʻi DOT says extra flights have been added into and out of Hilo International Airport today due to flights that were canceled during Hurricane Hone. “Expect more volume and allow for at least 2 hours to get through security,” the Department says.

On Saunday night, Hawaiian Electric reported power has been restored to most customers in North Kohala, Volcano and Punalu‘u. “Crews are continuing to respond to scattered, isolated outages around the island,” the utility reported. “About 1,800 customers remain out of power. Damage assessments have begun and additional personnel from O‘ahu will arrive on Monday to help with restoration efforts.”

Hone has weakened back to a tropical storm as it continues to move westward away from the Hawaiian islands.