(BIVN) – Parts of Hawaiʻi saw over 20 inches of rain in 48 hours – with one location recording over 28 inches – as Hurricane Hone passed just to the south of the Big Island this weekend.

The data was provided by the National Weather Service in a new Preliminary Wind and Rain Summary.

Multiple locations recorded wind gusts over 50 mph, with a spot in North Kohala reaching over 70 mph.

From the National Weather Service report:

Outer rain bands from Hurricane Hone produced a prolonged period of heavy rainfall from Saturday, August 24 through most of Sunday, August 25. Several rain gages along the windward and southeast facing slopes of the Big Island reported 2-day totals greater than 20 inches. Fortunately, rain rates were mostly below an inch per hour, which mitigated more serious flooding beyond road closures in low-lying areas. The most significant road impacts included Highway 11 at Kawa Flats, and Cane Haul Road and Wood Valley Road near Pahala. North Kulani Road near Mountain View in the Puna District was also closed.

Hakalau recorded the highest total over the two-day period with 28.82 inches of rain. The Saddle Quarry marked 25.03 inches, and Mountain View and Waiakea Uka saw 21.30 inches and 21.04 inches, respectively.

From the NWS summary:

Strong winds developed in advance of Hone during the day on Saturday, then continued into Sunday as Hone passed within 50 miles south of the Big Island. There were several reports of damage from trees and utility poles blown down on the Big Island, with additional reports of damage on Maui and Oahu. At one point, over 20,000 people were without power across the state, with most of the outages occurring on the Big Island.

The highest wind gust was recorded at Kohala Ranch, which hit 72 mph at 9:35 p.m. on August 24th. The HELCO station on Kawaihae Road reached 65 mph, while South Point saw a 61 mph gust.

Not included in the report was an account from the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo Center for Maunakea Stewardship, which said 100 mph winds were reached at the summit of Maunakea, where the access road was damaged by the storm conditions.

The National Weather Service says these wind and rain totals are considered preliminary for information purposes only.