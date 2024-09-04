(BIVN) – Four Hawaiʻi island residents were cited by state law enforcement on Sunday, for the alleged illegal take of lobsters on the opening day of lobster fishing season.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources shared photos from the inspections at the Kawaihae and Puakō Small Boat Harbors, which reportedly turned up the illegal possession of 16 female lobsters, three of which were with eggs.

From the Hawaiʻi DLNR:

The DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE) reports that officers were conducting inspections at the Kawaihae and Puakō Small Boat Harbors, when they checked the vessel Law and Disorder III, upon return to its slip at Kawaihae.



DOCARE says the boat carried four divers who came in with a total of 40 spiny lobsters. 16 were females and three were with eggs. It is illegal to possess female lobsters and there are separate charges for keeping females carrying eggs.

The Hawaiʻi DLNR says all four men were issued criminal citations and are scheduled to appear at the South Kohala District Court on October 1, at 8:30 a.m.

“All the female lobsters were alive at the time of confiscation and returned to the ocean without incident,” the State reported.