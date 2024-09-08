(BIVN) – The active volcanoes on Hawaiʻi island are not erupting. Kīlauea remains at an ADVISORY Alert Level, while status of Mauna Loa is NORMAL.

Scientists continue to closely monitor both volcanoes using a variety of tools, including a series of remote webcams.

From this week’s Volcano Watch article written by U.S. Geological Survey Hawaiian Volcano Observatory scientists and affiliates:

Photography has been a crucial part of volcano monitoring in Hawaii going back to the start of the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO). In 1911, Frank Perret spent a summer capturing stunning black and white photos of Kīlauea’s summit lava lake in Halemaʻumaʻu crater. Fast forward a century, and webcams are scattered across the island, snapping images of the volcanoes 24/7 in 4K resolution.

The images taken over a century ago helped document the activity people were viewing in that era. Today, technology allows us to monitor beyond the capabilities of the human eye. Thermal cameras show and autonomously detect high temperature activity day or night. The images from both visible-light and thermal cameras are transmitted in real time to the observatory, then online to the public. Camera technology is continually improving and over the past year, HVO staff have been working hard at upgrading the webcam network to keep pace with the changing technology and bolster our monitoring abilities. Much of this work has been funded by the Additional Supplemental Appropriations for Disaster Relief Act of 2019 (H.R. 2157). One part of this upgrade is replacing aging webcams with newer, more capable models. Some of the cameras recently decommissioned were well over ten years old. While those were adequate for basic monitoring, new cameras produce much higher quality images and some can remotely pan, tilt, and zoom (PTZ) their views.

At the summit of Kīlauea, the most active area in the past few years, we installed a new webcam (B2cam) near the floor of Halemaʻumaʻu crater for close-up views of vent and lava lake activity there. For years, our broad views of the summit caldera came from cameras in the HVO observation tower on Uēkahuna bluff. With the deconstruction of that building, a new site was needed. We installed a new high-power PTZ webcam (K2cam) on the nearby radio tower to provide a view over the caldera. We also recently upgraded the webcam that monitors the outgassing plume from Kīlauea summit (KPcam). The Southwest Rift Zone of Kīlauea just had a brief eruption on June 3 this year. Prior to that, we had upgraded the camera there to a wider-angle model to cover more of the rift zone (MITDcam).

Mauna Loa’s Southwest Rift Zone remains a hazard concern because of fast-moving flows that have occurred in this area, so improving the webcam coverage there has been a priority. Earlier this year we installed a PTZ webcam that can be remotely controlled from the observatory to better view any new activity along the rift zone (MDLcam). We installed another PTZ near South Point Road, to provide webcam coverage of the lower Southwest Rift Zone and Ocean View Estates (MSPcam). We also upgraded the existing webcam that looks at the upper portion of the Southwest Rift Zone (M2cam).

We continue to work on other areas for webcam upgrades as well. Future work includes bolstering webcam coverage on Kīlauea’s lower East Rift Zone, and continued improvements on Mauna Loa. Over the past year, we’ve also made more use of small, portable webcams that can be thrown in a backpack and deployed within hours. Although not as capable as our permanent webcams, these portable webcams can fill in observational gaps in the crucial opening stages of unrest. These upgrades have been a team effort within HVO, and with permission from land-owning entities such as Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park. HVO geologists help with site selection, physical science technicians do the hard work of equipment preparation and installation, and IT staff then set up the acquisition scripts to pull the images and manage the data coming in.