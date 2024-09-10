(BIVN) – Several volcano monitoring stations in West Hawaiʻi – gathering data on Hualālai, Kohala, and Mauna Loa – were visited by USGS field engineers last week.

The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory on Tuesday posted photos showing the effort to service the stations on the three volcanoes.

Mauna Loa is considered by the USGS to be a volcano of very high threat potential, while Hualālai is of high threat potential. Kohala volcano last erupted over one hundred thousand years ago.

At the Hualālai repeater station, HUAD, engineers installed a voice repeater that will enable radio communications between disparate locations.

Field engineers also did maintenance at station TOUO, high on the west flank of Mauna Loa, and upgraded the seismic sensors at the Kohala repeater station, KOHD.