Scientists Visit Volcano Monitoring Sites In West Hawaiʻi
by Big Island Video News
STORY SUMMARY

HAWAIʻI ISLAND - USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory field engineers recently visited sites on Kohala, Hualālai, and Mauna Loa.

USGS: At repeater station KOHD, USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory field engineers upgraded the seismic sensor and digitizer. The instrument is located in a vault, which protects it from environmental noise, such as wind. (USGS photo by J. Chang)

(BIVN) – Several volcano monitoring stations in West Hawaiʻi – gathering data on Hualālai, Kohala, and Mauna Loa – were visited by USGS field engineers last week.

The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory on Tuesday posted photos showing the effort to service the stations on the three volcanoes.

Mauna Loa is considered by the USGS to be a volcano of very high threat potential, while Hualālai is of high threat potential. Kohala volcano last erupted over one hundred thousand years ago. 

At the Hualālai repeater station, HUAD, engineers installed a voice repeater that will enable radio communications between disparate locations. 

USGS: The Hualālai repeater site is located on the southeast side of Hualālai volcano, which erupted most recently in 1800-1801. At an elevation of 2,160 meters (7,090 feet) above sea level, the repeater site is often enshrouded in fog. A suite of solar panels is used to generate power for the site, stored locally in lithium batteries. (USGS photo by M. Warren)

Field engineers also did maintenance at station TOUO, high on the west flank of Mauna Loa, and upgraded the seismic sensors at the Kohala repeater station, KOHD.