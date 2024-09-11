(BIVN) – Hawai‘i Police Department Area II Vice Section Acting Lieutenant Grad Elarionoff has been honored as the Officer of the Year by the Hawai‘i State Law Enforcement Officials Association.
The HSLEOA presented the award during their 68th annual conference on Kauai last week.
Acting Lieutenant Elarionoff is a 25 year-veteran of the department, and has worked in Vice for nine years. He is currently serving as the Acting Lieutenant of the Area II Vice Section.
Police say Elarionoff was “honored for his efforts in leading investigations that successfully interrupted two high-end drug trafficking organizations that were importing and distributing large amounts of crystal methamphetamine on Hawai‘i Island.” In the last year, police say Elarionoff’s efforts have rid Big Island communities of:
- 82 pounds of methamphetamine
- 346 grams of illicit fentanyl
- 200 fentanyl pills
- 17.1 pounds of marijuana
- 5.7 grams of heroin
- 4.4 grams of cocaine
From a Hawaiʻi Police Department news release:
“Acting Lieutenant Elarionoff is incredibly passionate about reducing the amount of drugs in our island community and holding drug dealers accountable for their crimes,” said Police Chief Benjamin Moszkowicz. “The HSLEOA award is recognizes the top cop in each department and we are extremely proud of Acting Lieutenant Elarionoff’s extraordinary dedication and outstanding efforts.”
In February 2024, after a lengthy investigation, Acting Lieutenant Elarionoff obtained and executed search warrants at a residence in Kona, resulting in the recovery of more than 11 pounds of methamphetamine and the arrests of two individuals.
Knowing the impact of illicit drugs on the community, Acting Lieutenant Elarionoff delved deeper than the initial recovery and subsequently identified an upline dealer on Oahu. When the Oahu dealer shipped a parcel to Hawai‘i Island in April 2024 containing 6.5 pounds of methamphetamine, police intercepted and recovered the parcel. They were able to arrest the dealer and recover an additional 6 pounds of methamphetamine.
A separate year-long investigation spearheaded by Acting Lieutenant Elarionoff involved a mainland drug trafficking organization suspected of smuggling narcotics to the island via different airlines, using fake identifications in an effort to evade detection. In May 2024, Area II Vice officers developed information on a suspected trafficker on an inbound flight from the mainland. Based on developed information, an elusive drug dealer who was suspected of smuggling hundreds of pounds of narcotics to Hawai‘i Island and Maui was arrested and is now facing federal charges. As part of this investigation, 20 pounds of methamphetamine was also recovered.
Acting Lieutenant Elarionoff also leads the Hawai‘i County Ice Task Force, which in the last fiscal year has investigated 140 offenses, executed 17 search warrants, arrested 32 individuals, and recovered approximately 39.3 pounds of crystal methamphetamine, 4.4 grams of cocaine, 17.1 pounds of marijuana, 5.7 grams of heroin, 346 grams of fentanyl powder, and 200 fentanyl pills. Given that just two milligrams of illicit fentanyl is considered a lethal dose, the 346 grams of fentanyl recovered by the Ice Task Force is enough to potentially kill 173,000 thousand Hawai‘i Island residents.
