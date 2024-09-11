(BIVN) – Hawai‘i Police Department Area II Vice Section Acting Lieutenant Grad Elarionoff has been honored as the Officer of the Year by the Hawai‘i State Law Enforcement Officials Association.

The HSLEOA presented the award during their 68th annual conference on Kauai last week.

Acting Lieutenant Elarionoff is a 25 year-veteran of the department, and has worked in Vice for nine years. He is currently serving as the Acting Lieutenant of the Area II Vice Section.

Police say Elarionoff was “honored for his efforts in leading investigations that successfully interrupted two high-end drug trafficking organizations that were importing and distributing large amounts of crystal methamphetamine on Hawai‘i Island.” In the last year, police say Elarionoff’s efforts have rid Big Island communities of:

82 pounds of methamphetamine

346 grams of illicit fentanyl

200 fentanyl pills

17.1 pounds of marijuana

5.7 grams of heroin

4.4 grams of cocaine

From a Hawaiʻi Police Department news release: