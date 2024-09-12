(BIVN) – The Hawai‘i Kupuna Hula Festival returned to Kona this week.

The two-day event, presented by the Hawaiʻi County Department of Parks & Recreation’s Elderly Activities Division, kicked off Wednesday evening at the Outrigger Kona Resort and Spa. It is the first time the event has been held since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The theme for this year’s 38th annual event is “Na Manu O Hawai‘i – Our Native Birds of Hawai‘i.”

“We are so excited to revive the Kupuna Hula Festival after a three-year hiatus,” said Mayor Mitch Roth. “So many of these kupuna have been instrumental in preserving and teaching these significant cultural traditions to younger generations. Their dedication to perpetuating hula and Hawaiian values ensures that our rich heritage continues to thrive, not just for today, but for future generations as well. It is a privilege to honor them and celebrate the wisdom and aloha they share with our community.”

According to the County of Hawaiʻi:

Twelve hālau and 275 participants from Hawai‘i Island, Moloka‘i and the State of Washington are participating in this year’s event. Participants were excited to come together, take the stage and celebrate hula.

“What an opportunity,” said Linda Elves, a festival participant from Ocean View. “What an opportunity to share our mele, our song, with all the people who come.”