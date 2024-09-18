(BIVN) – The eruption of Kīlauea volcano on the middle East Rift Zone continued Wednesday evening, with some newly announced closures and reopenings.

There is no immediate threat to life or infrastructure, officials say, as the Volcano Alert Level remains at WATCH.

There has been a change in the eruptive activity near Nāpau crater. From the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory:

Activity Summary: The eruption near Nāpau Crater in Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park continues. Webcam and GOES satellite thermal imagery show that eruptive activity within Nāpau Crater, which had been waning throughout the day, has likely ceased while eruptive activity on the west edge of Nāpau Crater appears to have restarted at approximately 3:15 p.m. HST. Lava is currently cascading into Nāpau Crater on the northwest rim, visible in the S2cam.

Scientists say no changes have been detected in the lower East Rift Zone or Southwest Rift Zone.

Chain of Craters Road in Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park is now open, officials say.

Hilina Pali Road and Kulanaokuaiki Campground are now open to traffic. With the exception of Nāpau, backcountry sites have reopened as well.

“Maunaulu Trail and parking area, Nāpau Trail and Nāulu Trail remain closed to all use due to continued eruption hazards including gas emissions and for potential wildland fire,” the National Park Service said. “Escape road is open from Highway 11 to the Mauna Ulu Parking lot access road closure.”

The Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources, meanwhile, announced the closure of the Kahaualeʻa Natural Area Reserve in Puna for 90 days “due to a shift in eruptive activity at Kīlauea Volcano.” From the DLNR: