(BIVN) – Land adjacent to the trailhead above Pololū Valley has been donated to the State of Hawaiʻi by a private owner.

The possible use of the land as a future heritage center has already been identified in the Final Pololū Trailhead Management Plan, published this month.

From a Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources news release:

Steve Bergfeld, Hawai‘i Branch Manager for the DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) said, “The generous donation comes at a pivotal time as DOFAW just published its Pololū Trailhead Management Plan.” Pololū Valley and the trailhead have long faced the challenges of heavy visitor traffic and overcrowding. Considered a sacred site, with very limited parking and bordered by private residences, Pololū has reached a critical inflection point in recent years, with an all-time high of nearly 1,500 visitors in a single day.

The management plan was developed in collaboration with the North Kohala community to identify solutions to address the challenges resulting from high levels of visitation. One of the most promising management scenarios recommended by the community identified the property adjacent to the trailhead as an ideal location for a heritage center, parking, and portable toilets.

Last month the donor met with DLNR and explained that he had purchased the property and wanted to help with the cause. The donor recalled a recent visit to Pololū. “I was greeted by Sarah Pule-Fujii, one of Pololū’s Stewards, who shared with me the sacredness and cultural importance of the Pololū Valley. That interaction left a lasting impression with me and sparked my desire to help provide a solution to some of the difficulties the Pololū community was experiencing.”



Stewards, like Pule-Fujii, greet and provide guidance to each visitor at the trailhead, which sees 322,000 visitors annually. Last month marked the 3rd anniversary of the trailhead stewardship program at Pololū. Over the past three years, the stewards’ work has significantly reduced the numbers hiking accidents, illegal campers, and ocean rescues in Pololū Valley.

The successes achieved by the Pololū Stewards paved the way for the statewide rollout of the Nā Manu ʻElele Steward Program in late 2023. It is a collaboration between Kupu, a nonprofit focused on providing conservation and environmental workforce development opportunities, and DLNR, with grant funding from the U.S. Economic Development Administration.



The Nā Manu ʻElele Steward Program’s goal is to educate and connect people with Hawaiʻi’s cherished wahi pana—its legendary places and natural spaces. This program is already positively benefiting sites throughout Hawaii and has funding to continue employing stewards across the state through 2026.