(BIVN) – The Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center is underway on Hawaiʻi island, and the U.S. Army says this year’s event has increased in size, scope, scale and noise compared to previous years.

In an advisory from the U.S. Army, it was reported that activity is expected from September 27th to October 18th. Affected areas will be the Hilo Airport and the Pōhakuloa Training Area.

Residents can expect to hear and see more training related noise during the nighttime hours than usual. They may also notice more military aircraft in the skies.

There will be an increase in medium to large-size military vehicle movement, mostly in the are of Pōhakuloa and Hilo Airport. Military traffic between PTA and Hilo is expected to increase.

“Efforts will be made to mitigate inconveniences and updated information will be provided to local communities via neighborhood boards, email distribution, and social media posts,” the U.S. Army flyer stated.