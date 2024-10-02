(BIVN) – Former Hawaiʻi island state legislator Dwight Takamine will serve on the Hawaiʻi Labor Relations Board.

Governor Josh Green, M.D., announced the appointment of Takamine on Tuesday. Takamine will serve in an interim capacity until he is confirmed by the State Senate.

Takamine, a former Department of Labor and Industrial Relations director and lawyer, will succeed Marcus Oshiro.

From the Office of Governor Green:

Dwight Takamine served as a state House Representative from 1984 to 2007 and as a state Senator from 2008 until 2010. He began his legal career in Honolulu before opening a law office in Hilo, where he took over his father’s seat in the House of Representatives. Throughout his legislative career, his key leadership positions included chairing the Finance Committee, and he was involved in various local initiatives aimed at revitalizing education and economic development. In 2010, Dwight was appointed Director of the Department of Labor and Industrial Relations, a post he served with dedication for several years.

“Dwight’s advocacy in labor law and commitment to Hawaii’s residents makes him an excellent choice for this position and we are honored to have him join us,” said Governor Green in a news release.