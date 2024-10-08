(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park has announced a few temporary closures due to ongoing wildfire suppression efforts.
The National Park Service on Tuesday reported that the parking lot at Maunaulu and Nāpau Trail have been closed to vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists.
The 78-acre fire, being referred to as the Makaopuhi Fire, is in a remote area of the National Park by the recent eruption on the middle East Rift Zone.
Kīlauea is no longer erupting, but fire activity on the inactive lava flow field has increased due to lack of recent rainfall, low humidity and wind.
From the National Park Service:
Twenty-two members of the Pacific Islands Fire Management team, which includes firefighters from Hawaiʻi Island and American Sāmoa, are constructing a fire line to gain control of the fire’s spreading perimeter. Firefighters are supported by helicopter water drops. A staging area, helispot and temporary dip site are located near the Maunaulu parking lot.
The temporary closure at Maunaulu is expected to last through Wednesday, October 9 but could be extended if fire spread continues. The fire, which does not have a continuous flaming front, continues to burn pockets of uluhe fern and other vegetation dried by recent volcanic activity in Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park. It poses no threat to homes at this time.
The Makaopuhi Fire is a threat to Hawaiian ecosystems and rare plants in the area. The remote location and the hazardous volcanic terrain in Kīlauea volcano’s remote East Rift Zone increase the difficulty of fire suppression efforts.
