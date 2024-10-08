(BIVN) – The CEO of a Kohala-based nonprofit has been appointed to the Hawai‘i Tourism Authority board.

Governor Josh Green, M.D., on Monday announced that Todd Apo will serve on the HTA board of directors on an interim basis, pending confirmation by the state Senate.

Apo will occupy the seat vacated by Sig Zane, for a term extending through June 30, 2028.

Apo is currently CEO of ‘Iole, a nonprofit place-based research center and living scientific laboratory in Kohala on Hawai‘i Island.

“Todd is an accomplished leader with extensive experience in community development, public affairs and legal practice, making him ideal for the HTA board,” said Governor Green. “His diverse skill set and deep understanding of Hawai‘i’s unique cultural landscape will contribute significantly to advancing HTA’s goals.”

According to the Office of the Governor: