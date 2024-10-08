(BIVN) – The CEO of a Kohala-based nonprofit has been appointed to the Hawai‘i Tourism Authority board.
Governor Josh Green, M.D., on Monday announced that Todd Apo will serve on the HTA board of directors on an interim basis, pending confirmation by the state Senate.
Apo will occupy the seat vacated by Sig Zane, for a term extending through June 30, 2028.
Apo is currently CEO of ‘Iole, a nonprofit place-based research center and living scientific laboratory in Kohala on Hawai‘i Island.
“Todd is an accomplished leader with extensive experience in community development, public affairs and legal practice, making him ideal for the HTA board,” said Governor Green. “His diverse skill set and deep understanding of Hawai‘i’s unique cultural landscape will contribute significantly to advancing HTA’s goals.”
According to the Office of the Governor:
… Apo has previously served in senior roles at the Hawaiʻi Community Foundation and Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (formerly the Howard Hughes Corp.), where he integrated cultural values into community initiatives. During his tenure as Honolulu City Council Chair, he oversaw significant legislative initiatives and budget management, strengthening community relationships and enhancing local governance.
Apo earned a Juris Doctorate from the William S. Richardson School of Law and dual A.B. degrees in Computer Science and Economics from Brown University, and combines a strong academic background with a commitment to public service. He serves on numerous boards, including the Hawai‘i Special Olympics and Bishop Museum.
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
HAWAIʻI - The Governor's appointment, pending confirmation by the state Senate, fills the seat vacated by former board member Sig Zane.