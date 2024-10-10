(BIVN) – A male nēnē was killed while crossing a Hilo road in an apparent hit and run incident on Thursday morning.

The nēnē, banded as 595, died near Liliʻuokalani Park and Gardens off Banyan Drive.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources’ Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) “received a call about the incident before its offices opened and a staff member responded and picked up the bird,” the DLNR reported. DOFAW says it plans to have the dead nēnē tested for toxoplasmosis, a deadly disease spread by cats.



“Since people have been regularly feeding nēnē in the park for many months now, they’ve grown accustomed to humans”, said Raymond McGuire, a DOFAW wildlife biologist. “This is a primary reason we’ve pleaded with folks to stop feeding feral cats. Yet even after one woman was cited earlier this year, regular feeding is continuing.”

From the Hawaiʻi DLNR:

Sadly, the male nēnē’s mate, with a leg band of NTC, has now lost her partner, and experienced trauma with two of her chicks. One chick, born this season, died of suspected toxoplasmosis in the spring. Another, nicknamed Onion and banded as NYN, was abducted from another Hilo park several years ago, but eventually recovered, returned to its parents and then released into a bird sanctuary.

“Nēnē’s normally have mate fidelity and will breed for life with their partners. In this case NTC had one offspring bird-napped, one apparently felled by a disease spread by feral cats and at least one partner killed,” McGuire noted.



The DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE) has opened an investigation and is encouraging anyone who may have seen a vehicle in the park early Thursday morning to report it. Better yet, is if the person who hit the bird steps forward.