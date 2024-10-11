(BIVN) – Hawaiian Electric says it will be using unmanned aircrafts, or drones, for aerial inspections of its electrical infrastructure on Hawai‘i Island.

The electric company has contracted with Osmose to conduct drone inspections in identified wildfire risk areas on the Big Island, alongside the company’s own staff.

“The drones play a critical role in the inspection process and the technology enables Hawaiian Electric to more quickly identify issues to prevent or lessen the risk of wildfires,” a company news release stated.

From the Hawaiian Electric release: