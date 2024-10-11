(BIVN) – Hawaiian Electric says it will be using unmanned aircrafts, or drones, for aerial inspections of its electrical infrastructure on Hawai‘i Island.
The electric company has contracted with Osmose to conduct drone inspections in identified wildfire risk areas on the Big Island, alongside the company’s own staff.
“The drones play a critical role in the inspection process and the technology enables Hawaiian Electric to more quickly identify issues to prevent or lessen the risk of wildfires,” a company news release stated.
From the Hawaiian Electric release:
Inspections typically will be conducted Monday through Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. If necessary, inspections occasionally may be conducted on Sunday. Personnel will drive Hawaiian Electric or Osmose marked company vehicles. If on foot, the drone operator will wear a Hawaiian Electric or Osmose company-branded hard hat and vest. All personnel carry a Hawaiian Electric contractor or employee identification badge.
The inspections are performed at the poles and power lines, and no one will request to enter a home or business. There may be instances where the operator must enter private property, like a yard, to access a utility pole. In these instances, the operator will make their presence known before accessing equipment located on private property. Electric service will not be impacted.
For questions about this work, contact Hawaiian Electric at 808-969-6999 or its contractor Osmose at 559-515-3840 weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Hawai‘i standard time.
The Hawaiian Electric Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) program is in full compliance and protection of all Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) rules and has developed safety, training, operating, and privacy procedures to make sure the unmanned aircraft are flown with the highest regard for the safety of the public and crews. Drones performing scheduled flights in support of utility and infrastructure projects are regulated by the FAA. Tampering with or damaging drone equipment or interfering with drone operations could be subject to federal enforcement or citing.
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
HAWAIʻI - The utility has contracted with Osmose to conduct drone inspections on the Big Island, alongside the company’s own staff.