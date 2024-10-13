(BIVN) – A High Surf Advisory has been issued for north-facing shores of East Hawaiʻi from Monday morning to Tuesday evening.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu says the arrival of a “moderate size, medium to long period north swell” tonight will produce surf ranging from 14 to 18 feet along shores of North Kohala, Hāmākua, Hilo and Puna.

The advisory will be in effect starting 6 a.m. Monday (October 14) to 6 p.m. Tuesday (October 15).

“Swell and resulting surf will peak Monday evening and then slowly decline through the middle of the week,” the forecasters said.

The National Weather Service says large, breaking waves and strong currents will make swimming dangerous.

“Heed all advice from ocean safety officials,” the forecasters stated. “When in doubt, don’t go out.”