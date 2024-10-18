(BIVN) – $33 million in federal funds will go towards rehabilitating the Wailuku River Bridge in Hilo.

U.S. Senator Brian Schatz (D, Hawaiʻi) on Friday announced that the funding will help strengthen the bridge “by making key improvements to reinforce its foundation.”

Sen. Schatz is chair of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Transportation.

The bridge will also be widened to be in line with Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessibility standards, Sen. Schatz says, while the bridge railings will be upgraded to meet current safety standards.



“Upgrading aging infrastructure is critical to ensuring people can get around safely for years to come,” said Sen. Schatz. “Making these necessary upgrades to the Wailuku River Bridge will result in less disruptions and safer commutes for people on Hawai‘i Island.”