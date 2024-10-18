(BIVN) – A man who was allegedly shooting a firearm at passing motorists and who triggered a lockdown at Hoʻokena Elementary School on Friday, has been arrested by Big Island police.

Police say the 38-year-old Captain Cook man – who was not identified in an initial news release – was arrested for terroristic threatening. Police say they will release the suspect’s identity “upon a charging decision.”

From the police news release:

At 6:40 a.m., Kona patrol officers were dispatched to the 84-4500 block of Māmalahoa Highway for a report of a man walking on the roadway with a gun. Before the officers arrived on scene, several other callers contacted police dispatch that the man was shooting at vehicles as they passed his location.



Upon arriving on scene, officers located the man walking on Māmalahoa Highway carrying what appeared to be a rifle. Officers successfully disarmed the man without incident and took him into custody, arresting him for two counts of first-degree terroristic threatening. The firearm was then inspected and identified as a break barrel BB/Pellet gun.



While speaking with witnesses and victims at the scene, officers were contacted by an employee of Hookena Elementary School who reported that children were playing outside the school when a staff member observed the man with the rifle staring into the schoolyard. The school staff immediately took the children into the school, placing the Hookena Elementary School on lockdown.

The suspect remains in police custody as officers continue their investigation. Anyone who witnessed this incident or is an unidentified victim is asked to contact Officer Dane Shibuya Jr. at (808) 326-4646, ext. 253.