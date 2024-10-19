(BIVN) – A Hawaiʻi police officer was recently honored for his work in keeping South Kohala district roadways safe.

Officer Landon Takenishi was recognized as Officer of the Quarter for the second quarter of 2024 by the Hawaii Island Safety and Security Professionals Association. The HISSPA held the recognition ceremony on August 9th on the Kohala Coast.

Takenishi is a 12-year veteran of the department, and is a certified as a Drug Recognition Expert. He received specialized training to detect signs of impairment in drivers who may have used substances other than alcohol, police say.

A police news release detailed the how Takenishi used his skills earlier this year to identify and arrest four intoxicated drivers. From the department:

Recently, while on one of his many patrols of the Waikoloa community, Officer Takenishi checked on a suspicious vehicle parked at the Kamakoa Nui Park (Waikoloa Skate Park) while it was closed. Upon observing several people in the car with opened liquor containers and drug paraphernalia inside, the items were recovered as evidence as part of his investigation. By his actions, Officer Takenishi’s observation skills and initiative prevented this driver from using substances and driving, which may have created danger to everyone else on the road.



Officer Takenishi’s efforts are all the more imperative given that traffic fatalities are up 64 percent so far this year compared to the same time period last year. So far in 2024, there have been 21 fatal crash crashes resulting in 23 deaths, with at least 15 of those crashes due to alcohol or drug impairment.

“During this quarter, Officer Takenishi investigated many incidents and initiated arrests,” said South Kohala District Captain Roylen Valera. “His work ethic clearly illustrates his care and compassion for the community in which he serves.”