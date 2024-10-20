(BIVN) – Police on Saturday charged a Captain Cook man following an alleged firearm incident that took place in Hoʻokena the day before.

Police arrested 38-year-old Warren Cho Jr. on Friday. At the time, police declined to name the suspect, saying that they would release the man’s identity “upon a charging decision.”

On Saturday, October 19th, Cho was charged with first-degree terroristic threatening. Cho’s name and photo were released by police on Sunday.

A Hawaiʻi Police Department news release described the incident that resulted in the arrest and charge:

At 6:40 a.m. Friday morning, Kona patrol officers were dispatched to the 84-4500 block of Māmalahoa Highway for a report of a man walking on the roadway with a gun. Before the officers arrived on scene, several other callers contacted police dispatch that the man was shooting at vehicles as they passed his location.



Upon arriving on scene, officers located the man walking on Māmalahoa Highway carrying what appeared to be a rifle. Officers successfully disarmed the man without incident and took him into custody, arresting him for two counts of first-degree terroristic threatening. The firearm was then inspected and identified as a break barrel BB/pellet gun.



While speaking with witnesses and victims at the scene, officers were contacted by an employee of Hoʻokena Elementary School who reported that children were playing outside the school when a staff member observed the man with the rifle staring into the schoolyard. The school staff immediately took the children into the school, placing the Hoʻokena Elementary School on lockdown.

Police say Cho’s bail was set at $5,000 and he is slated to make his initial court appearance in Kona District Court on Monday, October 21st.



“Anyone who witnessed this incident or is an unidentified victim is asked to contact Officer Dane Shibuya Jr. at (808) 326-4646, ext. 253,” police stated.