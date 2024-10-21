(BIVN) – With less than a week to go before the 2024 VinFast IRONMAN® World Championship men’s triathlon kicks off in Kona, race organizers and tourism leaders are emphasizing the importance of community and cultural respect, mas well as safety, in a new video.

The message presents the Live Aloha initiative encouraging all participants and visitors to respect and celebrate Hawaiian culture, lands, and people while in Kona.

Athletes are also being reminded of the importance safety, both during the race and while training.

From an IRONMAN news release: