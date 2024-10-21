(BIVN) – Two Hawaiʻi island legal professionals will be honored next month during the Ku‘ikahi Mediation Center’s 19th Annual Recognition Dinner and Auction.
On November 17th, Jennifer Zelko-Schlueter, Director of Government and Community Relations at Hawaiian Electric, will be receiving the “Peacemaker Award” from Kuʻikahi. The Honorable M. Kanani Laubach, Deputy Chief Judge of the District Court of the Third Circuit, will receive the “Meritorious Service Award” from the Hawai‘i County Bar Association.
The public is invited to the Sunday event at the Hilo Hawaiian Hotel’s Moku‘ola Ballroom.
From the Ku‘ikahi Mediation Center:
The evening kicks off with no-host cocktails, silent auction, and live music at 5:00 p.m., followed by dinner and program at 6:00 p.m. The buffet features carved slow roasted prime rib of beef with au jus and creamy horseradish, furikake salmon with teriyaki sauce and wasabi aioli, hoisin glazed roast chicken, grilled shrimp with chimichurri sauce, and vegan tofu katsu. Also served are Caesar salad, penne pasta salad, sautéed seasonal vegetables, steamed rice, dinner rolls, dessert, and iced tea, hot tea, and coffee.
Lincoln Ashida emcees the gala event and acts as live auctioneer. Items up for bid in the silent and live auctions include gift certificates for rounds of golf, outdoor excursions, overnight stays, and dining experiences; artwork and gift baskets; fine wines, orchids, and much more.
Founded in 1983, Ku‘ikahi has been “Finding Solutions, Growing Peace” for 41 years. This fundraiser provides a significant portion of the funds that Ku‘ikahi needs to provide free and low-cost dispute prevention and resolution services in East Hawai‘i.
“Our mission is to empower people to come together—to talk and to listen, to explore options, and to find their own best solutions,” said Ku‘ikahi president Shaunda Liu Makaimoku. “Your participation makes this mission a reality. Come celebrate 41 years of peacemaking with us!”
Tickets are $125 per person (of which $50 is tax deductible) and are available from Ku‘ikahi Mediation Center in The Hilo Lagoon Centre at 101 Aupuni Street, Suite PH 1014 B-2. Reserved tables of 8 are available to Platinum, Gold, Silver, and Bronze Sponsors. To purchase tickets or table sponsorships online, use the BUY buttons on hawaiimediation.org. Or contact Shelby at (808) 935-7844 ext. 3 or shelby@hawaiimediation.org.
