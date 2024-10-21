(BIVN) – Two Hawaiʻi island legal professionals will be honored next month during the Ku‘ikahi Mediation Center’s 19th Annual Recognition Dinner and Auction.

On November 17th, Jennifer Zelko-Schlueter, Director of Government and Community Relations at Hawaiian Electric, will be receiving the “Peacemaker Award” from Kuʻikahi. The Honorable M. Kanani Laubach, Deputy Chief Judge of the District Court of the Third Circuit, will receive the “Meritorious Service Award” from the Hawai‘i County Bar Association.

The public is invited to the Sunday event at the Hilo Hawaiian Hotel’s Moku‘ola Ballroom.

From the Ku‘ikahi Mediation Center: