(BIVN) – There is a new tropical storm in the Eastern Pacific that is expected to strengthen into a hurricane, serving as a reminder that the hurricane season in the Pacific continues until November 30th.

Tropical Storm Kristy is not expected to have an impact on the Hawaiian islands. The storm is currently 470 miles west-southwest of Acapulco, Mexico and moving west at 16 mph.

Forecasters say Kristy could rapidly intensify, and the storm is expected to become a major hurricane in the coming days. The forecast track shows Kristy will veer to the northwest, and weaken, before reaching the Central Pacific.

