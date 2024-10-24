(BIVN) – A High Surf Advisory has been issued for north-facing shores of East Hawaiʻi, and forecasters are warning that there could be surges in Hilo Harbor.
“A moderate to large, medium period NNE (010-030 degrees) swell will produce advisory level surf along east-facing shores through Saturday,” the National Weather Service wrote in a Thursday morning advisory. “Swell and subsequent surf will peak early Friday then slowly decline through the weekend.”
Forecasters say large, breaking waves of 7 to 10 feet are possible along north-facing shores, and could increase to 8 to 12 feet on Friday.
The National Weather Service also issued a Marine Weather Statement concerning the swell, reporting that Hilo Harbor could be subject to surges. The NWS said:
A medium period 5 to 6 foot NNE swell from 010 to 030 degrees will peak on Friday, then decline through the weekend. This swell could produce surges in north facing harbors, mainly Hilo and Kahului Harbors. Mariners using these harbors should exercise caution when entering or leaving port and when mooring or launching vessels.
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
ISLAND OF HAWAIʻI - The High Surf Advisory is posted for shores from Cape Kumukahi in Puna, north to ʻUpolu Point in North Kohala.