(BIVN) – A High Surf Advisory has been issued for north-facing shores of East Hawaiʻi, and forecasters are warning that there could be surges in Hilo Harbor.

“A moderate to large, medium period NNE (010-030 degrees) swell will produce advisory level surf along east-facing shores through Saturday,” the National Weather Service wrote in a Thursday morning advisory. “Swell and subsequent surf will peak early Friday then slowly decline through the weekend.”

Forecasters say large, breaking waves of 7 to 10 feet are possible along north-facing shores, and could increase to 8 to 12 feet on Friday.

The National Weather Service also issued a Marine Weather Statement concerning the swell, reporting that Hilo Harbor could be subject to surges. The NWS said: