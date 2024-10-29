(BIVN) – A $55 million project to rehabilitate Hilo’s Wailuku River Bridge, also known as the “Singing Bridge”, is anticipated to begin construction in Spring 2027.

The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation recently provided an update on the project, following U.S. Senator Brian Schatz’s announcement of a $33 million federal grant for the effort.

Officials plan to put the project out to bid in Fall 2026. The project is expected to take two years to complete, ending by Spring 2029.

The Hawaiʻi DOT wrote more about the $33 million federal grant in a news release:

The funding, through the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Multimodal Project Discretionary Grant (MPDG) Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) and Rural Grant Opportunity program, will be used to replace the bridge’s superstructure with similar steel girders and grating using bolted connections. The project also includes removing the piers closest to the abutments that are not needed for structural support and reinforcing the remaining piers with additional drill shafts. The bridge will be widened to be Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible, and bridge railings will be upgraded to meet current safety standards.