(BIVN) – Governor Josh Green has appointed V.R. Hinano Rodrigues to the Hawaiʻi Commission on Water Resource Management.

The governor announced the appointment on Tuesday. Rodrigues will serve as an interim commissioner until he is confirmed by the Hawaiʻi State Senate.

From the Office of the Governor:

Rodrigues has more than two decades of dedicated service in cultural preservation and community engagement, and a wealth of knowledge relating to Hawai‘i’s unique environment and cultural heritage. A native of Olowalu on Maui, Rodrigues is well-respected for leading multidisciplinary teams and championing initiatives for the benefit of the state’s natural resources.

His extensive years as a History and Culture Branch chief at the Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) have equipped him with the insights and skills necessary to navigate the complex challenges facing our water resources today. “All three candidates nominated for this role were incredible individuals, each with unique qualifications and deep commitments to serving our communities,” said Governor Green. “Hinano stood out as best suited for the commission due to his extensive experience and understanding of Hawai‘i’s cultural and environmental landscape. This role is essential for ensuring the sustainable management of our most precious resource — water — and requires a leader who can honor the balance between housing needs and cultural preservation. I am confident that Hinano’s knowledge, dedication and passion for safeguarding Hawai‘i’s heritage will serve the people of our islands well in this vital role.” In his new role on the commission, Rodrigues will work collaboratively with stakeholders to ensure sustainable management of Hawai‘i’s precious water resources while honoring cultural values. His exceptional communication and conflict resolution skills will be invaluable in fostering partnerships between government agencies, local communities and environmental organizations. This term is expected to end on June 30, 2028.

Governor Green also recently appointed Ciara Kahahane as first deputy of the Commission on Water Resource Management.

Kahahane is a Lahaina native and former deputy with the Attorney General’s office, the Governor’s office says. Kahahane joins Department of Land and Natural Resources First Deputy Director Ryan Kanakaʻole and Chair Dawn Chang in leading DLNR as an all-Native Hawaiian executive team.