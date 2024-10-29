(BIVN) – The new children’s playground at Kamehameha Park in Kapaʻau is ready to open.

The Hawai‘i County Department of Parks & Recreation says the playground will reopen after a blessing ceremony on Saturday, November 2, at 11 a.m.

From the County of Hawaiʻi:

The prior, decades-old playground equipment was demolished in July 2024 and an entirely new playground was designed and installed, complete with a new synthetic turf safety surfacing system. The playground now meets Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards and features new tactile and interactive elements, challenging climbing structures similar to those at Gilbert Kahele Recreation Area, and various spinners and swings. The $750,000 playground project represents a significant investment that will greatly benefit the keiki of North Kohala. “We’re thrilled to bring a new, safe, and accessible playground to the keiki of North Kohala,” said Mayor Mitch Roth. “This project reflects our commitment to creating spaces where our children can play, learn, and thrive. We’re excited to see families come together to enjoy this new addition to Kamehameha Park.”

To celebrate, Parks & Recreation invites the community to join a reopening and blessing event at the playground on Saturday, Nov. 2 at 11 a.m. Along with the playground itself, other improvements included in the project are the addition of accessible walkways, new fencing, benches, and an accessible picnic table. “Playgrounds provide enormous health benefits for keiki and also support the well-being of their families and caregivers,” said Maurice Messina, Director of Parks & Recreation. “We are pleased to open this new playground, replacing an important feature at Kamehameha Park.”