(BIVN) – The Plant People Road Show returns to Kona in November. It will be a chance to get free expert advice from growers on the Big Island.

The event will be held on Saturday, November 23, at the Makaeo Pavilion at Old Kona Airport State Recreation Area. Admission is free and will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

From a news release provided by event organizers:

The bi-annual sale provides attendees the chance to talk directly to members of the local nursery community.The fall sale also offers shoppers the opportunity to decorate their homes and landscapes with fresh flowers and plants for the upcoming holiday season—including locally grown poinsettias. “This event is one of the few where attendees can interact one-on-one with the farmer who grows the plants,” says Bob Harris of OrchidPeople, who encourages people to come learn how to grow orchids. “Shoppers can ask questions and learn what they need to know regarding care for their location.”

Participating growers:

Chitosi Tsumura of C&T Products in Kea‘au features many different varieties and colors of long-lasting anthuriums.

Peter and Kay DeMello of DeMello Air Plants of Kona provide 50 varieties of easy-care air plants.

Jennifer Snyder and Bob Harris of OrchidPeople in Waimea offer their largest selection ever of cool and warm-tolerant cymbidium orchids. Find exciting new varieties and colors in mini to standard size.

Phoenicia and Bob Zeller of Pele’s Island Plants in Oceanview grow select and hard-to-find orchid varieties, assorted cactus and succulents. Find choices for the collector and hobbyist.

Kari Hagerman of Pomaika‘i Plant Company of Waimea is bringing poinsettias, grafted fruit trees, herbs, veggies, bedding plants, lavender, hibiscus, Brindabella roses and Silver Dollar eucalyptus.

Plant People Road Show, now in its 10th year, holds two sales annually: one around Valentine’s Day, and the other in the fall.