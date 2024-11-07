(BIVN) – A Mountain View man has been arrested and charged in connection to the theft of a trailer from a Puna school, as well as various drug offenses.
Prosecutors say 28 year-old Ha‘aheo Chan was arrested on October 30th at a Sandalwood Drive residence in Pāhoa.
The trailer, recovered from the same Sandalwood Drive residence on the day of the arrest, was originally reported stolen from the Hawai‘i Academy of Arts and Sciences School campus on October 2.
From the office of Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen:
On October 30, 2024, according to police reports, officers recovered the trailer from a Sandalwood Drive residence in Pahoa. Officers also executed a search warrant upon a bedroom believed to be Chan’s located at the same residence, and recovered a .22 caliber Jennings brand pistol, .22 caliber ammunition, over ten grams of methamphetamine, and a glass smoking pipe.
Chan made his initial appearance in Hilo District Court on Monday afternoon. His bail was maintained at $130,000.00 and he was ordered to appear for a preliminary hearing on November 7, 2024.
As the Complaint alleges, Chan is charged with Theft in the Second Degree, Promoting a Dangerous Drug in the Second Degree, Promoting a Dangerous Drug in the Third Degree, Ownership or Possession of Ammunition Prohibited, and Ownership or Possession of Firearm Prohibited. Promoting a Dangerous Drug in the Second Degree is a class B felony offense which carries a penalty of either a ten-year prison term or four years probation and up to eighteen months in jail. Theft in the Second Degree and Ownership or Possession Prohibited, as charged in this case, are all class C felony offenses which carry a penalty of either a five-year prison term or four years probation and up twelve months in jail.
The charges are merely allegations, and the Defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
The arrest was made by Officer Ashton Gomes, Puna Patrol. The felony investigation was handled by the Crime Reduction Unit, Area I Criminal Investigation Section, Hawai‘i Police Department. The case is being prosecuted by Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Patrick Muñoz.
