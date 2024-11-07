(BIVN) – A Mountain View man has been arrested and charged in connection to the theft of a trailer from a Puna school, as well as various drug offenses.

Prosecutors say 28 year-old Ha‘aheo Chan was arrested on October 30th at a Sandalwood Drive residence in Pāhoa.

The trailer, recovered from the same Sandalwood Drive residence on the day of the arrest, was originally reported stolen from the Hawai‘i Academy of Arts and Sciences School campus on October 2.

From the office of Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen: