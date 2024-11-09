(BIVN) – Incoming Hawaiʻi County Mayor Kimo Alameda, fresh off his November 5 general election victory, has announced the first two appointments to his new administration.

Bill Brilhante has been chosen to serve as Managing Director, and Merrick Nishimoto will fill the role of Deputy Managing Director.

Both have previously held leadership positions in the County. Brilhante was once the Human Resources Director, and Nishimoto was the Public Works Deputy Director.

“I am excited to welcome Bill Brilhante and Merrick Nishimoto to our leadership team,” said Mayor-elect Alameda in a news release. “They have served under multiple County administrations and bring a wealth of experience from the public and private sectors. I know they will work tirelessly to bring positive change for the whole island.”

From the Alameda news release:

Brilhante, an attorney who resides in Hilo, was County Human Resources Director from September 2017 until June 2021 after serving as Human Resources Deputy Director from November 2016. Born in Honokaʻa, Brilhante additionally served as Deputy Corporation Counsel for the County, was a Deputy Attorney General for the State of Hawaii, worked as a County Firefighter, and was the Assistant Regional Counsel for the Social Security Administration in San Francisco.



Nishimoto is currently the Development Manager for the Hawaii Island Community Development Corporation. He resides in Kealakekua where he was born and raised. Nishimoto previously worked in the Public Works Department for more than 12 years, serving in the positions of Civil Engineer and Deputy Director. In total, he has more than 24 years of experience in project development, operations, and personnel management.