(BIVN) – Waimea’s deep kī hō‘alu (slack key) and paniolo heritage will be honored once again during the 22nd Annual ‘Ukulele & Slack Key Guitar Festival, set for Friday, November 15 through Saturday, November 16, 2024.

Workshops and concerts featuring Hawaiʻi’s celebrated musical artists will be held at the Kahilu Theatre. Jeff Peterson, Brittni Paiva, Sean Parks, Ho‘opono Wong, and Kainani Kahaunaele are advertised for the event.

From a news release courtesy Kahilu Theatre:

Festivities begin on Friday, November 15, when festival musicians participate in Kahilu’s Education Outreach Program, performing at local schools across Hawaii Island to inspire young musicians and give back to the community. On Saturday, November 16, the festival continues with a series of workshops led by Jeff Peterson, Brittni Paiva, and Sean Parks. Workshop topics and registration details are available at kahilu.org. That afternoon, the 2 p.m. “Kanikapila” concert invites festivalgoers to enjoy one of the most spirited performances of the season as artists take turns sharing songs and stories, leading to exciting improvisational moments between the artists. During the second half of the concert, attendees with guitars or ‘ukuleles are invited to join the artists on stage for a lively jam session. Limited on-stage seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis. The festival concludes with the 7 p.m. “Ho‘olaulea” concert, the festival’s showcase event, where each artist will have their moment in the spotlight to display the skills that make them some of the world’s top Hawaiian music artists. Known for its stellar performances and vibrant energy, the “Ho‘olaulea” event provides a rare opportunity to witness some of Hawaii’s finest musicians sharing the stage all at once.