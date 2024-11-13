(BIVN) – A Kona couple has been arrested and charged following a double stabbing that occurred in Kona on Saturday night.

The Hawaiʻi Police Department says the stabbings occurred during an affray involving multiple people outside a drinking establishment.

As a result of the stabbings, police say two people were injured, one seriously.

From a police department news release:

Kona patrol officers responded to a reported affray at a bar in the 75-100 block of Sarona Road in Kailua-Kona at 11:29 p.m. on Saturday. A 41-year-old male victim told police he was working as a security guard for the establishment when he denied entry to a male customer, due to the establishment being at max capacity. The customer was later identified as 40-year-old Joshua Van Why.



The victim further reported that Van Why became angry about being denied entry and the two became involved in a verbal altercation that turned physical. During the altercation, both parties wrestled to the ground and Van Why was observed removing what appeared to be a switchblade type knife from his pocket, stabbing the victim.



After several bystanders assisted in removing the knife from Van Why’s possession, he left the area on foot, heading toward Ali‘i Drive. The knife was subsequently recovered by police as evidence.



During the course of investigation, police determined that Van Why’s girlfriend, later identified as 29-year-old Rachel Hogan, was also involved in the incident wielding what appeared to be a knife and making threats toward the victim. Hogan was also seen leaving the area on foot, heading towards Ali‘i Drive.



Officers were able to obtain evidence that corroborated the victim’s statement, as well as positively identify Van Why as the suspect.

At 12:00 a.m. on Sunday, November 10, officers were informed by Kona Community Hospital staff that a possible second victim, a 55-year-old man, had arrived at the emergency room by privately owned vehicle. Upon contacting the second victim, officers learned that he was trying to intervene in the physical altercation between the security guard and Van Why when he was confronted by Van Why’s girlfriend, Hogan. A physical altercation started between Hogan and the 55-year-old, resulting in the victim being stabbed and seriously wounded.



Further investigation revealed that both Van Why and Hogan had returned to their residence, located in the 75-5700 block of Ali‘i Drive. Officers proceeded to that location and observed clothing with blood stains on the floor fronting the residence, matching the description of what Van Why and Hogan were last seen wearing. Those items were subsequently recovered as evidence.



Later Sunday morning at 10:35 a.m., police arrested Van Why and Hogan as they exited their residence. Continuing the investigation, detectives from the Area II Criminal Investigation Section obtained and executed search warrant on the couple’s residence, recovering a total of 26 knives as evidence.



On Monday, November 11, police determined that Van Why and Hogan were possibly involved in a separate stabbing incident that occurred on March 25, 2024, at a beach park in Kailua-Kona involving a 46-year-old male victim. Later that same day, the victim of the March 2024 beach park stabbing positively identified Hogan as his assailant. Hogan also had an outstanding arrest warrant.



The 41-year-old male victim stabbed by Van Why was treated and released for the stab wound he sustained.



The 55-year-old male victim stabbed by Hogan remains hospitalized as he recovers from his injuries.

Van Why was later charged with:

First-degree assault

Second-degree assault

His total bail was set at $15,000.



Hogan was charged with:

First-degree assault

Two counts of second-degree assault

First-degree Terroristic Threatening

Her total bail was set at $25,150.

Police say anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311. They may also contact Detective Len Hamakado at (808) 326-4646, ext. 224; or via email at Len.Hamakado@hawaiicounty.gov.

Citizens who wish to remain anonymous can make an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300 and be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers does not record any calls or subscribe to caller ID.