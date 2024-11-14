(BIVN) – Four coffee farms were named Kona Coffee Cupping Champions following this year’s 2024 Kona Coffee Cultural Festival cupping competition.

‘Ohana Martin Farm, Darnall Estate Kona Crown Coffee, Hula Daddy Kona Coffee, and Uluwehi Coffee garnered top-scores in three divisions after a rigorous evaluation.

Organizers say judges assessed the offerings brewed up by 80 of the region’s top growers, assessing the coffees for fragrance, aroma, taste, and overall balance.

From a Kona Coffee Cultural Festival news release:

Thoughtful decisions in variety or cultivar selection and how the harvested cherry is fermented, pulped, dried, etc, greatly impacts the flavor profile of the coffee. The exciting part of this competitions is tasting how growers capture their careful, innovative attention to produce coffee that shines in the cup – producing some of the highest scores and most complex coffees this competition has seen to date.

Divisions for this year’s competition were treated a little bit differently.

The Kona Heritage Division coffee entries were cupped separately from the Creative Division entries. The decision to separate these divisions on the cupping table honored the Heritage Kona Profile with a little more attention to the delicate and fine distinctions of the un-inoculated, washed Typica entries.

Creative Division is reserved for entrants submitting a coffee that is grown in the Kona district but otherwise does not meet the criteria of the Heritage Division. The Kona Creative Division is open to any variety, processing technique, cultivation method, co-ferment, inoculation, etc. This Division had one Award Category: 100% Kona Creative Award awarded to the top three scoring coffees in this division.