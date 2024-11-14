(BIVN) – President-elect Donald Trump has selected former Congresswoman for Hawaiʻi, Tulsi Gabbard, to serve as his Director of National Intelligence.

“I am pleased to announce that former Congresswoman, Lieutenant Colonel Tulsi Gabbard, will serve as Director of National Intelligence (DNI),” wrote President-elect Trump in a social media post. “For over two decades, Tulsi has fought for our Country and the Freedoms of all Americans. As a former Candidate for the Democrat Presidential Nomination, she has broad support in both Parties – She is now a proud Republican!”

“I know Tulsi will bring the fearless spirit that has defined her illustrious career to our Intelligence Community, championing our Constitutional Rights, and securing Peace through Strength. Tutsi will make us all proud!” Trump wrote.

Gabbard was a Democrat during her time in the U.S. House, representing the 2nd congressional district which included Hawaiʻi island. She was also a 2020 presidential candidate, but had a falling out with the party after her bid was unsuccessful, and later became a vocal Trump supporter.

Gabbard is currently a Lieutenant Colonel in the U.S. Army Reserve, serving as Battalion Commander of the 1-354 Regiment in Tulsa, Oklahoma. She also leads a non-profit organization, “We Must Protect,” according to Trump’s notes on his nominee.