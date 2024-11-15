(BIVN) – Plans to build a 36,000 square-foot health center in the heart of Keaʻau are moving forward.

The future Keaʻau Benioff Health Center – which will provide urgent, primary, specialty and behavioral health care for children and adults – will be located on a 9-acre lot near Keaʻau High School. The $60 million project, paid for by public and private funding, is anticipated to be completed by 2028.

An Environmental Assessment (EA) for the Keaʻau Benioff Health Center project was published in the November 8 issue of The Environmental Notice.

The Hilo Benioff Medical Center also produced this video on the project, and posted it to YouTube:

A news release featured comments from various community leaders:

“Our people in the Puna and Kaʻu Districts have some of the state’s greatest healthcare needs,” said Jennifer Zelko-Schlueter, Chair of the East Hawaii Regional Board. “We are honored to put our full support toward the building of the Keaʻau Benioff Health Center.” “I am very pleased we are nearing a major transformation for healthcare in Puna,” said State Representative Chris Todd. “The needs of that community have gone unmet for a very long time and this is a critical step toward healthier families and better outcomes for our keiki.” “For the past 2 decades, Puna had been leading the population growth in East Hawaiʻi,” said State Senator Joy San Buenaventura. “The Keaʻau Benioff Health Center is a recognition of that growth. We also look forward to the behavioral health services that will be offered at this clinic; which services are in short supply throughout East Hawaiʻi.”

In recent days, a generous commitment of $25M have been made by Marc and Lynne Benioff and Hawaiʻi Governor Josh Green has pledged to work with the legislature to secure a matching $25M toward the construction of the $60M Keaʻau Benioff Health Center. “I am grateful for the generosity of the Benioff ʻohana and the foresight and planning of Dan Brinkman and his team,” said Governor Josh Green. “Our administration is committed to finding a substantial portion of the funding to make this project happen to provide more healthcare access on Hawaiʻi Island. We will work closely with the legislature to be sure to meet everyone’s needs.” “Marc and Lynne are fully committed to this project in Keaʻau,” said Dan Brinkman, East Hawaii Regional CEO of Hawaii Health Systems Corporation and Hilo Benioff Medical Center. “It is a continuation of a Benioff and Green partnership as a fundamental extension with Hilo Benioff Medical Center to continue the momentum to improve healthcare on Hawaiʻi Island.” “We are excited to introduce this health center that has been in development for several years,” said Brinkman. “There are numerous benefits that come with a project of this scope and size that will improve access to healthcare for many generations to come and provide opportunities for meaningful careers in healthcare.”

According to the EA, “sufficient paved parking stalls and loading zones are proposed meeting zoning code requirements”, and “no sensitive biological, hydrological, archaeological, cultural or other resources are present on the previously cleared site.”

The statutory 30-day public review and comment period for the EA is underway. Comments are due by December 9, 2024. Comments can be sent to consultant Land Planning Hawaii, at john@landplanninghawaii.com.