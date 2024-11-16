(BIVN) – The National Weather Service in Honolulu has cancelled the Red Flag Warning for Hawaiʻi.

“Relative humidity levels are not at the critical fire threshold this afternoon, and are expected to remain above 45 percent into Sunday,” forecasters wrote on Saturday afternoon. “Wind speeds will remain strong into Sunday and a Wind Advisory has been extended through the day Sunday for portions of Maui County and the Big Island.”

East winds 20 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph, will be possible over parts of the Big Island.

Along the east-facing shores, surf will continue to be large, rough and choppy due to the strong trade winds. A High Surf Advisory remains in effect until 6 a.m. on Monday. Surf heights of 8 to 12 feet are expected.



Meanwhile, the combination of high surf and high water levels could produce nuisance coastal flooding.