(BIVN) – Two public meetings will be held to review the initial findings of Hawaiʻi County’s Hazard Mitigation Plan Update. The plan identifies risks associated with natural hazards on Hawaiʻi island, and outlines strategies to reduce potential damage to people, property, and critical infrastructure.

The first meeting will be held this Monday in Hilo. The next meeting will be held on Wednesday in Kona.

“These meetings provide an opportunity for community members to learn about the potential impacts of natural hazards on their communities and discuss proactive solutions to reduce risks,” a County news release stated. “Community input is essential to help shape this critical plan, which aims to enhance the safety and resilience of Hawai‘i Island in the face of natural hazards.”

The meeting will “cover findings on various potential hazards and solicit feedback from residents to ensure that the Hazard Mitigation Plan aligns with local priorities and needs,” the news release added. “This is a key opportunity for Hawai‘i Island residents to contribute to a safer and more resilient future.”

Meeting Details:

Date: November 18, 2024

Time: 5:00 P.M.

Location: Hilo Emergency Operations Center (EOC), 920 Ululani Street, Hilo, HI 96720

Date: November 20, 2024

Time: 5:00 P.M.

Location: West Hawai‘i Civic Center, Hale Room, 74-5044 Ane Keohokalole Highway, Kailua-Kona, HI 96740

Mayor Mitch Roth is encouraging all Big Island residents to attend and “share their insights to ensure a comprehensive approach to hazard mitigation.”