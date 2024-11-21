(BIVN) – An abandoned vehicle auction will be held in Kona in December, and participants are encouraged to view the vehicles prior to bidding.

The location of the event will be at the Kona Abandoned Vehicle Impound, across the Kealakehe Police Station, at 74-598 Hale Mākaʻi Place Kailua-Kona, Hawaiʻi.

The County of Hawai‘i Department of Environmental Management’s Abandoned Vehicle Section says the vehicles available for auction will be clearly labeled with an item number. “In no case will failure to view constitute grounds for the withdrawal of a bid,” the County wrote in a news release. “No person may enter or open any vehicle within the impound lot. Footwear is required when viewing.”

Vehicle Viewing will be held on the following days and times:

Friday, December 13, 2024 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday, December 14, 2024 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, December 15, 2024 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The bid rules, according to the County:

Bidders must deposit twenty-five percent (25%) of the bid price in cash or certified funds with their sealed bid. Bids must be at or above the upset price and will be accepted in whole dollar amounts only. Only signed bids will be accepted. Any bidder defaulting on a payment or canceling a bid shall forfeit the deposit. Bid deposits of unsuccessful bidders will be refunded. Bid deposits of successful bidders will be applied to the bid price. Bidders may submit a completed bid form during viewing hours. A valid government-issued photo identification is required for all bills of sale.

A vehicle list can be found online through the Department of Environmental Management website.