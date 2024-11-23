(BIVN) – This week’s Volcano Watch article, courtesy the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory, details a recent study examining how metal corrodes in different environments, including on the volcanic island of Hawaiʻi.

This week’s article was written by scientists from Aotearoa, New Zealand: Carol Stewart (Massey University), Zhengwei Li & Anna de Raadt (BRANZ Ltd), and Graham Leonard (GNS Science):

In December 2022, a team of scientists from Aotearoa New Zealand teamed up with scientists from the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO) to carry out a small pilot study of atmospheric corrosion rates on the Island of Hawai’i. The purpose was to expand our knowledge base of how metal corrodes in different environments – specifically metal that is often used as building and roofing material.

In New Zealand we have carried out studies in extreme coastal environments (exposed to high rates of marine aerosol deposition) and in geothermal environments (exposed to hydrogen sulfide and minor amounts of sulfur dioxide), but we do not have access to sites exposed to moderate to high concentrations of sulfur dioxide. This is of particular interest for future volcanic eruptions in New Zealand, such as an eruption in the Auckland Volcanic Field, which is overlain by the city of Auckland. Study findings will also have applicability to other parts of the world, including in Hawaii, downwind of volcanic eruptions. With permission from the Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park and landowners, we mounted specially prepared rectangular metal samples (150 by 100 mm; just under 6 by 4 inches), called coupons, of mild steel, copper, zinc, and hot-dip galvanized (HDG) zinc coating, at three locations downwind and one upwind of Kaluapele, Kīlauea’s summit crater. Mild steel is the base material for many steel structures and its corrosion rate is fundamental to estimating the service life of such structures. Copper is widely used in power distribution systems and HDG is used to protect steel structures, claddings, and fastenings. A year later, the coupons were retrieved and returned to the Building Research Association of New Zealand (BRANZ)’s corrosion laboratory for analysis. Corrosion products were removed and then the cleaned coupons weighed to determine their mass losses over the year they were exposed. These results were used to calculate first-year corrosion rates. These can be used to assess the resistance of these materials to atmospheric corrosion under the influence of volcanic emissions. We also classified the corrosivity of each site according to the accepted international classification scheme (ISO 9223).