(BIVN) – There has been a small increase in seismicity at the summit of Kīlauea volcano over the past few days.

Kīlauea volcano is not erupting, and the USGS Volcano Alert Level is at ADVISORY. The Hawaiʻi island volcano has been quiet since the brief eruption in and near Nāpau Crater on the middle-East Rift Zone in September.

The slight increase in activity, occurring in the South Caldera region beginning around November 23, was noted by scientists with the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory in a Tuesday, November 26th update. The USGS HVO is now posting updates once a week.

The USGS HVO wrote:

Earthquake activity at Kīlauea’s summit region was generally low over the past week, with a slight increase in activity in the South Caldera region beginning around November 23. Overall, there were 124 earthquakes in the summit, all below magnitude-2.1. Summit tiltmeters have remained fairly steady, however a tiltmeter southwest of Kaluapele showed an increase in tilting starting on Saturday, at the same time as the uptick in South Caldera seismicity. The most recent measurement of the sulfur dioxide (SO2) emission rate from the summit was approximately 60 tonnes per day on September 17, a value representative of noneruptive conditions at Kīlauea.

Since then, the number of earthquakes have increased slightly.

HVO says it will continue to issue weekly Kīlauea updates on Tuesdays until further notice, with additional messages issued as needed.