(BIVN) – A 19-year-old man was critically injured in a Sunday car crash on Queen Kaʻahumanu Highway in North Kona.

Police say the identity of the 19-year-old driver “is being withheld pending notification of his next of kin”, however they did report the driver is from Pāhoa.

The two-vehicle collision occurred on Queen Kaʻahumanu (Highway 19) at the intersection of Kiholo Bay, near the 82.5-mile marker.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

Police responded to a report of a serious collision at approximately 12:57 p.m. An initial investigation determined that a blue 2005 Dodge Dakota pickup, driven by the 19-year-old male, was making a left turn onto Queen Kaahumanu Highway when it was broadsided by a southbound gray 2006 Ford F-250 pickup. The Ford was driven by a 21-year-old male from Kamuela. The 19-year-old Dodge driver was initially transported to North Hawai’i Community Hospital for treatment. He was later transferred to the Queen’s Medical Center on Oahu for advanced care, where he remains in critical condition. The 21-year-old Ford driver and his 19-year-old female passenger were uninjured. An 18-year-old female passenger in the Dodge was also transported to North Hawai’i Community Hospital for evaluation and was later released. The Area II Traffic Enforcement Unit has launched a traffic collision investigation and requests assistance from anyone who witnessed the crash. Witnesses are urged to contact Officer Adam Roberg at (808) 326-4646, ext. 229, or via email at adam.roberg@hawaiicounty.gov. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300 in Hilo.

There was a fatal collision on the same Kona highway on November 22nd. 19-year-old Noah Edward Zandstra of Kona died after his Kawasaki Ninja sport bike crashed head-on with a Honda CR-V. The collision occurred about two miles away from the latest incident on December 1st.

Zandstra’s death was the 28th traffic fatality on the Big Island this year.