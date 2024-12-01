(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation on Sunday evening issued a rare travel advisory for travelers departing from Hilo International Airport for Monday, December 2nd.

Passengers leaving Hawaiʻi island are being told to arrive 2 hours before their flights, “due to reduced capacity at the security checkpoint”, Hawaiʻi DOT officials said.

The Hawai‘i DOT anticipated a busy weekend for holiday travel. Prior to Thanksgiving, the department reminded travelers to give themselves extra time at the airport due to increased passengers and limited parking at Hawai‘i’s five busiest airports, which included Hilo and Kona on the Big Island. The busiest travel days were expected to be Wednesday, November 27th, and Sunday, December 1st.