(BIVN) – A new mayor and council will lead Hawaiʻi County into 2025, after being sworn into office on Monday.

Dr. C. Kimo Alameda took the oath of office during an inauguration event held at noon at the Outrigger Kona Resort and Spa, officially becoming the mayor of Hawaiʻi island following his November election victory and replacing outgoing mayor Mitch Roth.

Kelden Waltjen was also officially made the Hawaiʻi County Prosecuting Attorney for another term.



After being sworn-in at the Kona resort, the new council held its first official meeting later that day at the West Hawaiʻi Civic Center.

Kona councilmember Holeka Goro Inaba was designated the Chair, and returning Hiulo-councilmember Dennis “Fresh” Onishi was named Vice Chair.

Puna councilmember Matt Kānealiʻi-Kleinfelder was made Chair of the Committee on Finance, with new Kohala councilmember James Hustace named Vice Chair.

Hilo councilmember Jenn Kagiwada was appointed to Chair the Committee on Governmental Operations and External Affairs, with councilman Kānealiʻi-Kleinfelder as Vice Chair.

Kaʻū councilmember Michelle Galimba was named as the Chair of the Committee on Communications, Reports, and Council Oversight. Kona councilmember Rebecca Villegas was named Vice Chair.

Hāmākua councilmember Heather Kimball became Chair of the Committee on Legislative Approvals and Acquisitions, with councilman Onishi as Vice Chair.

Puna councilmember Ashley Kierkiewicz was named Chair of the Police Committee on Health, Safety, and Well-Being, with councilwoman Kimball as Vice Chair.

Councilman Hustace was appointed Chair of the Policy Committee on Public Works and Mass Transit, with councilmember Kierkiewicz as Vice Chair.

Councilwoman Villegas was named Chair of the Policy Committee on Environmental and Natural Resource Management, with councilwoman Kagiwada as Vice Chair.