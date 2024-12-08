(BIVN) – A High Wind Warning has been issued for Big Island summits, with strong winds expected between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Monday, December 9th.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu says the summits of Maunakea and Mauna Loa could see northeast winds of 50 to 60 mph, with gusts up to 75 mph.

“Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines and damage roofs,” forecasters warned. “Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.”