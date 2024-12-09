(BIVN) – The military is no longer exempt from Hawaiʻi County’s Nuclear-Free Law, according to Big Island lawmakers.

In 1981, Hawaiʻi County became the first municipality in the United States to pass a law prohibiting the transportation or storage of radioactive material on the island. However, the County enacted another ordinance in 1984, allowing United States military operations to be exempt from the law.

This year, the Hawaiʻi County Council passed Bill 206 Draft 2 to repeal the military exemption. Outgoing Mayor Mitch Roth allowed the bill to become law, without his signature, on December 2nd.

“A big mahalo to the many hands that went into this effort,” wrote long-time peace activist, Jim Albertini, in a media release. “Mahalo to the Hawaii County Council, and Mayor Roth. A special Mahalo to Councilman Holeka Goro Inaba who introduced Bill 206 and to the late Moanikeala Akaka who helped push the original 1981 Nuclear Free Law. Mahalo to all who testified in support, called their council people and the Mayor and have stood for Aloha, not War over many years. Peace is a victory for all and this action by Hawaii County is a positive step toward a Nuclear-Free and Peaceful world.”

Here is the entire Chapter 14, Article 8 of the Hawaiʻi County Code: