(BIVN) – Hugh Ono will be returning to lead the Hawaiʻi County Department of Public Works, as one of three newly announced appointments to Mayor Kimo Alameda’s administration.
On Friday, the mayor also named Corey Stone as the Information Technology Director, and Neil Azevedo as Public Works Deputy Director.
The appointments of department directors Ono and Stone will be subject to County Council approval.
“Each of these administrators are natural fits for their departments and bring a strong commitment to serving the public,” said Mayor Kimo Alameda in a news release. “In some cases, the search was extensive, and I couldn’t be more confident in the skills and leadership abilities that they bring to the County.”
From the County of Hawaiʻi:
Corey Stone: Information Technology Director
Corey Stone worked for the County as an Information Systems Analyst in the Department of Information Technology since 2012. He previously worked for Hewlett-Packard in Colorado and came back home to Hawaiʻi Island in 2004 to raise his family. Stone enjoys working in information technology because he builds relationships with staff across departments and all over the island.
Hugh Ono: Public Works Director
Hugh Ono is a professional engineer who served as the County’s Public Works Director from 1984 to 1990. Prior to his most recent appointment, he was the Vice President in charge of SSFM International, Inc.’s Hawaiʻi Island Office.
Ono was also previously the Highways Division Administrator for the Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation and Hawaiʻi District Engineer for the Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation. He was named Hawaiʻi State Engineer of the Year in 1992 and Hawaiʻi Island Engineer of the Year in 1985.
Neil Azevedo: Public Works Deputy Director
Neil Azevedo was the Highway Division Chief for Public Works from December 2015 until his appointment as deputy director. He has been a conduit for the County’s emergency response, assisting Fire, Police and Civil Defense agencies with multiple eruptions, hurricanes, tropical storms, flooding, and brush fires.
His experiences and knowledge assisted to improve, construct, and repair emergency evacuation routes in Lower Puna, Waikoloa, Puako, and Keaukaha.
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
HILO, Hawaiʻi - Hawaiʻi County Mayor Kimo Alameda has appointed new administrators for the departments of Information Technology and Public Works.