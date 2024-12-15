(BIVN) – Hugh Ono will be returning to lead the Hawaiʻi County Department of Public Works, as one of three newly announced appointments to Mayor Kimo Alameda’s administration.

On Friday, the mayor also named Corey Stone as the Information Technology Director, and Neil Azevedo as Public Works Deputy Director.

The appointments of department directors Ono and Stone will be subject to County Council approval.

“Each of these administrators are natural fits for their departments and bring a strong commitment to serving the public,” said Mayor Kimo Alameda in a news release. “In some cases, the search was extensive, and I couldn’t be more confident in the skills and leadership abilities that they bring to the County.”

From the County of Hawaiʻi:

Corey Stone: Information Technology Director Corey Stone worked for the County as an Information Systems Analyst in the Department of Information Technology since 2012. He previously worked for Hewlett-Packard in Colorado and came back home to Hawaiʻi Island in 2004 to raise his family. Stone enjoys working in information technology because he builds relationships with staff across departments and all over the island.

Hugh Ono: Public Works Director Hugh Ono is a professional engineer who served as the County’s Public Works Director from 1984 to 1990. Prior to his most recent appointment, he was the Vice President in charge of SSFM International, Inc.’s Hawaiʻi Island Office. Ono was also previously the Highways Division Administrator for the Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation and Hawaiʻi District Engineer for the Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation. He was named Hawaiʻi State Engineer of the Year in 1992 and Hawaiʻi Island Engineer of the Year in 1985.